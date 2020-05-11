Scharf Investments LLC Invests $73.83 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 999,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,825,000. Progressive comprises 3.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Progressive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,463. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

