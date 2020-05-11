Scharf Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 17,896 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after buying an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,075 shares during the period. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 883,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

