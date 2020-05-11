Scharf Investments LLC Trims Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

HSY traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,631. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.