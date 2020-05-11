Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.