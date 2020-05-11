Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 5.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after buying an additional 532,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $59.00. 720,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

