Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 232,394 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 248,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Secoo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the fourth quarter worth $24,636,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

