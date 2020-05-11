Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 861,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 137,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 248,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 329,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

