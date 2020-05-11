Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

