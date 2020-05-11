Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 4,331,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,931. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

