Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,254,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

