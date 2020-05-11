SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Price Up 17.8%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s stock price shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.60, 168,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 88,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Analysts predict that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $167,006.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $36,243.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,736 shares of company stock worth $1,582,364. 25.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SharpSpring by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

