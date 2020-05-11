Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 284 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,403. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

