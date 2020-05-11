Short Interest in Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Drops By 46.5%

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SECO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Secoo during the 4th quarter worth $24,636,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 232,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,674. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.76. Secoo has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SECO shares. ValuEngine cut Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Secoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

