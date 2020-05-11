Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Increases By 71.7%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SNCA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,227. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70. Seneca Biopharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 258,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.70% of Seneca Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

