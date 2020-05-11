Short Interest in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Grows By 249.9%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, an increase of 249.9% from the April 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 110,409 shares of company stock valued at $84,751. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SREV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SREV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Servicesource International has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

