Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Update

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 15th total of 72,400 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGLB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. 279,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,317. Sigma Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

