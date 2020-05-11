Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.79% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock valued at $194,730,782.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 945,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,287. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.43.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($20.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

