SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Down 35.0% in April

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTX. ValuEngine cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
SMTX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 220,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SMTC Company Profile
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
