Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.