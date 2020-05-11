S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.68. 1,206,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,099. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.15 and a 200 day moving average of $270.93. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

