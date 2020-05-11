SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,621,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 181,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,063. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.