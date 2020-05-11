SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after buying an additional 987,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,742,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,527,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.57. 6,718,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $104.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

