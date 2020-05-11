Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,705,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

