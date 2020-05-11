Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $80.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Oppenheimer started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,705,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

