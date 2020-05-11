Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. 1,487,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,382. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.