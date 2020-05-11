Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,301 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,892,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

