Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

