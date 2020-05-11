Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.25% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

IGM traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,368. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $271.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day moving average of $235.58.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.