Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.97. 2,355,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.