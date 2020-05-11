Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100,034 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,366. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,831,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,738,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

