Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $10.53 Million in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

