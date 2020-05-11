Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $189.26. 213,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

