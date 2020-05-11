SunTrust Banks Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $12.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 2,452,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Chemours has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chemours by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

