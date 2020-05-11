SunTrust Banks Raises ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $13.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANGI. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Aegis cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.07.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,689. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 782,526 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 379,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

