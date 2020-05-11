SunTrust Banks Raises PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $35.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PETQ traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 573,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,141. The company has a market cap of $758.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

