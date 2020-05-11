Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 624,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 82,282 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 360,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 27,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,494. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.91 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.