Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the April 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,253. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Support.com has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.07%.
Support.com Company Profile
Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.
