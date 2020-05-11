Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Buys $24,929.27 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $24,929.27.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,638. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.42. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synalloy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

