Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Buys $24,929.27 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $24,929.27.
Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,638. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.42. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
