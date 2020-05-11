TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

