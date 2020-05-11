TCW Group Inc. Sells 48,153 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,153 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 3.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of American Tower worth $260,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

