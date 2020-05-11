TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.00

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 4730168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $521.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.