TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Up 15.2%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 8,470,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 2,157,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248,689 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 65,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

