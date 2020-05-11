TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLX. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

In other news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

