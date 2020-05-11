Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.70, 4,766,343 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,220,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRIP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.