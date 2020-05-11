UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,978 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.28. 3,916,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

