Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $547,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.57. 4,979,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

