Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after buying an additional 1,146,936 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,144,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 530,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

