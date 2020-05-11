Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.36. The company had a trading volume of 605,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.