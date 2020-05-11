VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Up 14.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price was up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 12,852,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 6,135,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $313.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 227,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 42,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

