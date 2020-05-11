Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

